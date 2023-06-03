How Udhayanidhi Stalin Reacted When Mari Selvaraj Pitched Maamannan To Him

Right from the entrance at the Nehru Indoor Stadium, director Mari Selvaraj and the entire team set the mood for the audio launch of Maamannan. Folk musicians with para and melam were making everyone in the arena dance to the beats, and when you approach the arena, you see a rising sun adorning the stage. Mari’s message was clear: he had found the ideal hero and producer for his film. Who else than Udhayanidhi Stalin, a minister of a party that has followed the Dravidian style of administration, could justify Mari Selvaraj’s politics, the maker of Pariyerum Perumal and Karnan? The audio launch was a spectacular occasion, with Kamal Haasan as the chief guest, but it was Vadivelu who stole the show.

Talking at the event, Udhayanidhi, who plays one of the two protagonists, said, “Mari Selvaraj sir told me about the script and asked how I felt about casting Vadivelu in a specific role. I replied that it would be fantastic, and we agreed that if Vadivelu sir did not approve the project, we would not do Maamannan but would instead do something else. I was sceptical that Vadivelu sir would accept the picture, but he did."

He further said, “At first Mari said that he will finish the entire shoot in 80 days, and took us all to a village in Salem. But the shoot lasted more than 100 days, and we used to make fun of him every day, saying ‘Sir, today is 101, today is 102.’ So it carried on for almost 110 days before we finished the film and returned to Chennai. After returning, he contacted me again and said, ‘Udhay, let’s shoot for a few more days,’ and we completed another schedule in Chennai. ‘Udhay, you should not laugh if I ask you something,’ he said a few days ago. ‘I simply want to go for one more.’ I told him to let’s do this all after the audio launch.”

Udhayanidhi Stalin praised Vadivelu, saying that his performance is the spirit of the film, while Mari Selvaraj urged everyone to emulate his performance. When Vadivelu took the platform, he did so with his usual humility and modesty, praising Mari, AR Rahman, and Udhayanidhi Stalin. He stated that the film would not have been possible without Udhay’s assistance as producer.

Vadivelu took the stage alongside the composer to perform the film’s first single track ‘Raasa Kannu,’ and the poignant song pushed Kamal Haasan, who graced the occasion as a special guest, to tears, and the emotional video of the iconic actor is going viral on the internet. Here is a sneak peek of the event. Take a look.