How Waheeda Rehman Helped Salim-Javed Find Producer And Director For Don

The 1978 film Don starring Amitabh Bachchan is counted among the most iconic films to date. It is remembered for its riveting storyline and amazing dialogues by the hit-writer duo Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan. Many do not know that no director was initially willing to direct this film considering the storyline. Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan were not sure of what to do next and reportedly approached actress Waheeda Rehman with their problem. The veteran actress shared this concern with the cinematographer and producer Nariman A Irani via his wife. His wife was the hairdresser to Waheeda Rehman. Nariman A Irani decided to produce this film and roped in filmmaker Chandra Barot to direct it. The rest is history. Don was the third super-hit film in 1978 and etched its name as one of the greatest films ever made. The music of the film, composed by Kalyanji-Anandji, was also successful.

Don was a source of respite for Nariman A Irani as well because he was reeling under the underwhelming performance of his first film. He was stuck in a debt of Rs 12 Lakh. Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat Aman and Don’s director Chandra Barot suggested Nariman A Irani make another film to come out of this debt. He met the three of them during the making of another film Roti Kapada Aur Makaan directed by Manoj Kumar. He worked in the capacity of a cinematographer in this film. Amitabh Bachchan and others assured him that they would not charge any fee if the film fared poorly at the box office.

Nariman A Irani agreed and needed a good story which he got from Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan. The duo also assured him that they would charge money only if the film becomes successful. He only made a few changes to the script while the shooting of the film was in progress. Chandra Barot added a light-hearted song Khaike Paan Banaras Wala at the instance of Manoj Kumar. Kalyanji-Anandji composed this legendary song penned by Anjaan. Kishore Kumar provided the vocals for this musical number.

Don boasted of a stellar cast starring Pran Sikand, Iftekhar, Om Shivpuri, MB Shetty, and others.