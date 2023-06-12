How Yamini Rangan, A Small Town Woman From India, Became The CEO Of US Tech Giant

We have heard of names such as Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, Parag Agarwal and Thomas Kurian in the tech sector from India to America, for years and rightfully so, as they have shown us their skills and intelligence. However, there are so many others who did not receive the same fame but have been as talented and exceptional as others. Yamini Rangan is one such woman from a small town in India who went to America to live her American dream.

Yamini Rangan is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hubspot, a US-based developer and software firm. The company is worth $25.66 billion, roughly Rs 2 lakh crore. Now let us see how she embarked on her success journey at the age of 21.

Yamini moved to the US at the age of 21 to pursue her dreams. She had to struggle a lot in her early days, most of her money went into paying rent and she was once left with only $150.

Her first job was as a food server at a football stadium in Atlanta. She said that she refused to go back or ask for money from her parents; she wanted to be independent.

Yamini Rangan graduated in computer engineering from Coimbatore’s Bharathiar University and completed her MBA from Berkeley. Later, in her career, she worked for IT giants like SAP, Lucent, Workday and Dropbox. She joined Hubspot in 2020 as Chief Customer Executive, where she was promoted to CEO within a year.

She won the most influential woman award in San Francisco in 2019. She is on the list of other influential women CEOs like Orawale’s Safra Katz, Arista’s Jayashree Ullal and HCL’s Roshni Nadar.