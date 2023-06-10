Hrithik Roshan And Deepika Padukone To Attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi Wedding? Here's What We Know

Film producer Madhu Mantena is all set to exchange wedding vows with ladylove Ira Trivedi. ANI recently dropped an update on their wedding, scheduled to take place on June 11 in Mumbai. The wedding ceremony is reportedly set to be held at the Iskcon Temple. Following their wedding, the couple will host a lavish reception, which is expected to take place a few hours later. The reception will be a star-studded affair, graced by friends and family members. Celebrities expected to attend included Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi hail from diverse backgrounds. Madhu has made a name for himself as a producer in Bollywood, having worked on films like Ghajini, Ugly, and the critically acclaimed Queen starring Kangana Ranaut. His impressive filmography includes Lootera, Trapped, AK vs AK, Masaan, Dev D, Bombay Velvet, and many others.

Ira Trivedi has made a name for herself as a writer and columnist. Her work delves into subjects including healthcare, yoga, and sexuality. One of her notable books that garnered attention was India in Love: Marriage and Sexuality in the 21st Century. That apart, she has authored other popular books exploring the themes of love and sex, such as There’s No Love On Wall Street and The Great Indian Love Story.

Madhu Mantena was earlier married to actress Neena Gupta’s daughter and fashion designer Masaba Gupta. The duo tied the knot in 2015. However, they announced their separation in 2018 and officially divorced in 2019. After the separation, Masaba had set the record straight about rumours of infidelity that were rife. She had tweeted, “Going to address this because of the infidelity bit attached. Or maybe I will address more as it comes, given that I won’t tolerate a single thing being said about Madhu’s character. Not true.” Masaba is now married to actor Satyadeep Mishra.