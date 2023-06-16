Hrithik Roshan And Family Host Gaur Gopal Das For An ‘Unforgettable’ Experience; Photos

Hrithik Roshan and his family recently had the privilege of hosting renowned motivational speaker Gaur Gopal Das at their residence. Rakesh Roshan took to his social media to share pictures that also feature Sunaina Roshan and his wife Pinkie Roshan. The pictures immediately grabbed the attention of the fans.

In the picture, Hrithik is seen wearing a maroon T-shirt with blue denim. He completed the look with a yellow cap. Rakesh Roshan opted for a white shirt with denim jeans. The ladies were seen wearing ethnic outfits. Rakesh took to Twitter and wrote, “It was such an honour to have @gaurgopald come to our home and bless us with his presence and words filled with gratitude." To this, Gaur Gopal Das replied, “It was an absolute pleasure spending time with all of you. Thank you so much for having me over @rakesh_roshan9 ji." Pinkie Roshan also shared pictures on her Instagram handle.

In the picture, shared by Pinke Roshan, we can see entire Roshan family listening to Gaur Gopal Das. She wrote, “A blessed day!!!! A day in Gratitude. A humbling day. In the midst of @gaurgopaldas. an unforgettable experience to hear and share at our home. Overwhelmed and THANKFUL to @gaurgopaldas once again."

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is currently busy with the shooting of Fighter, the upcoming action film that marks his reunion with War director Siddharth Anand. He is sharing the screen with Deepika Padukone for the first time. The film is slated to hit the theatres in the first quarter of 2024. Later, he will return to play RAW agent Kabir in War 2. He is also set to star in the upcoming installment of the Krrish franchise, which has been titled Krrish 4. He is currently dating Saba Azad.