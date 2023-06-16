Hrithik Roshan And Saba Azad Exude Couple Goals In Latest Photo, Fans Shower Love

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are one of the most stylish couples. They have always impressed fans with their fashion choices. And in the latest photo, they have been setting the internet on fire. Fans have been showering a lot of love and also called them ‘perfect jodi’.

Saba took to her social media handle and shared a series of pictures with Hrithik Roshan. Both are complimenting each other. In the photo, we can see Saba wearing a yellow colour saree with her hair tied in a bun style. She has completed the look with big statement earrings and a necklace. Her makeup is also kept in a pinkish tone and is undoubtedly looking beautiful. While Hrithik is also looking dapper in a black colour ethnic wear. “Big yellow taxi” the caption reads.

As soon as the photos were shared, fans complimented them. One of the fans wrote, “this picture gets a big smile on my face.” Another wrote, “Lots of love to u both thnx for sharing those beautiful pics with us- u glowing.” On Thursday, Saba Azad shared a stunning picture of herself, on which Hrithik Roshan commented, “Aah" along with a heart emoji.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad reportedly started dating earlier last year. Saba often accompanies Hrithik Roshan to his family functions and vacations.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is currently busy with the shooting of Fighter, the upcoming action film that marks his reunion with War director Siddharth Anand. He is sharing the screen with Deepika Padukone for the first time. The film is slated to hit the theatres in the first quarter of 2024. Later, he will return to play RAW agent Kabir in War 2. He is also set to star in the upcoming installment of the Krrish franchise, which has been titled Krrish 4.

Saba Azad was last seen in the web series Rocket Boys 2.