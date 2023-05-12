Hrithik Roshan Asks Fans If His ‘Whacko’ Look Worked In Vikram Vedha; GF Saba Azad, Mom Pinkie React

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha have released on the digital platform. The action thriller, which was a remake of a Tamil film of the same name, has received a positive response from the audience. Recently, the War actor took to social media to ask his fans if his ‘whacko’ look worked in the film. His girlfriend Saba Azad reacted to the post.

In the picture, Hrithik can be seen in a rugged and unkempt avatar, sporting long hair, and a thick beard. The look has already generated a lot of buzz among fans. Taking to his official Instagram handle, the actor writes, “Really eager for you all to watch #VikramVedha! I tried doing something in this one which was a bit whacko for me 🙂 I wonder if it has worked YOU tell me ! Also by the way , you can watch the digital premier absolutely FREE ! Which I think is amazing , well done @officialjiocinema for making this happen !!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

The actor’s girlfriend Saba Azad and his mother Pinkie Roshan were quick to respond to his post, with both of them expressing their admiration for Hrithik’s new look. Saba wrote, “Yeahhh," while Pinkie Roshan commented, " Dear son, it was one of your best and finest performances. I’m SO PROUD of you and so glad you chose to do this film…A true and dedicated actor YOU ARE!!!! An actor needs to satiate his potential just like food for your soul. Surrender your potential and do more stuff that satisfies your soul. Love you for all that YOU ARE and More. Love!!Mama." A fan also commented, “It was definitely one of your best performances ever sir, the only reason why it didn’t do well at the box office was because it was a fresh remake. You should definitely do more roles like this, your portrayal of Vedha gave me the angry young man vibes (the peak Big B).”

‘Vikram Vedha’ is directed by the husband-wife duo of Pushkar and Gayathri, who also directed the original Tamil version. The film also starred Radhika Apte.

Hrithik Roshan has been known for his impeccable style and good looks throughout his career. On the work front, the actor will be next seen in Fighter co starring Deepika Padukone. This will be the first time both will be seen together and fans are eagerly waiting for the action thriller. The shooting is currently going on.