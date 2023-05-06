Hrithik Roshan Asks Paps ‘Aap Log Bhaag Ke Aaye Kya?’ as They Rush To Capture Him With Saba Azad

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are undoubtedly one of the most loved couples in BTown. They are often captured going out and about town dishing out major couple goals. Paps recently spotted them exiting a theatre in town. As they rushed to capture him, Hrithik was heard asking, ‘Aap Log Bhaag Ke Aaye Kya?’ A video of the same has gone viral on the internet.

In the video, Hrithik was seen donning a dark grey T-shirt teamed with a grey hoodie. He completed his look with a pair of cargo pants and a cap. His girlfriend Saba kept it comfy and casual in a black crop t-shirt teamed with denim jeans. The duo were seen stepping out of a theatre in Juhu.

Have a look at the video:

Hrithik and Saba have been dating for quite some time now. They made their relationship official last year. They often dedicate cute social media posts to each other and paint the town red with their public appearances.

Reportedly, the Super 30 actor and Saba met through a common friend. Before dating Saba, Hrithik was married to Sussanne Khan. The duo parted ways, almost after 14 years of being together. They however share a healthy bond and co-parent their kids. Sussanne is currently in a relationship with Arslan Goni.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik was last seen in Vikram Vedha, alongside Saif Ali Khan. Helmed by Pushkar-Gayathri, it was the official Hindi remake of the 2017 hit Tamil film which also goes by the same name. The original starred Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan in pivotal roles. Next, he will be seen in Fighter which also stars Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and Akshay Oberoi in key roles. Saba Azad was last seen in Rocket Boys 2.

