Hrithik Roshan Brings Out His Ek Pal Ka Jeena Moves in Jammu, Says 'Wasn't Going To Dance But...'

Hrithik Roshan brought out his best dance moves in Jammu. The actor was visiting the city for a jewellery store launch when he met with fans and danced for them. Hrithik recreated the hook step of Ek Pal Ka Jeena for them. In a video shared by a fan online, Hrithik Roshan was seen wearing a blue kurta and white pyjama with a pink Nehru jacket. The actor completed his look with a pair of shoes. The actor took centre stage and spoke to the fans gathered there when the host requested him to perform.

The War 2 star said that he was already mentally dancing before the request was made. As soon as the Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai song began playing, Hrithik did not waste a second and turned on his dance mode. He performed the iconic hook step, leaving fans in screams. Soon after the impromptu performance, Hrithik confessed that he initially did not plan to perform for fans but the love he received made him want to make this experience extra special for them.

Recently, Hrithik and his ladylove Saba Azad were holidaying in Buenos Aires and not shying away from letting the world know about it. The Fighter actor took to Instagram and shared an adorable selfie with his lady love from their vacation. Saba, too, shared photos from the trip. Sharing a photo with Hrithik, the actress revealed that they were holidaying in Argentina. She then shared a second photo featuring Hrithik and wrote, “My Hippo Heart :).”

On the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and Akshay Oberoi in key roles. The motion poster, titled ‘Spirit of Fighter,’ kickstarts with three Sukhois soaring into the sky. The camera then shifts to Hrithik Roshan, who will portray the character of IAF officer Patty in the film. Hrithik looks sharp in his pilot G-suit. He had previously revealed that he spent around 12 days shooting inside Sukhoi fighter jets for the movie.