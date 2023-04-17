Hrithik Roshan Called 'Arrogant' After His Security Pushes Delivery Man for Taking Selfie; Watch

Hrithik Roshan is receiving a volley of criticism for ignoring a delivering man who wanted a selfie with the actor. Hrithik recently stepped out for a casual dinner with ex-wife Sussanne Khan and her boyfriend Arslan Goni. The trio was joined by Sussanne Khan’s brother Zayed Khan.

In a video shared by Bollywood paparazzo Manav Manglani on Instagram, Hrithik is seen exiting a restaurant in Mumbai wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and a matching cap. Just then, a delivery guy comes and tries taking a selfie with him but the actor’s bodyguard pushes him away. The video hasn’t gone down well with netizens who are upset with the fact that Hrithik didn’t stop his security from pushing the delivery guy and almost “ignored" it.

One user wrote, “Should’ve allowed that Swiggy guy a pic…He was already waiting for quite some time." Another one said, “Aise arrogant logon ko Boycott karna hi chahiye!" “You can let media take your pics but that poor guy.. he might never dare to take selfie again with a star celebrity.. Shame," a third user said.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone. The film will be directed by Siddharth Anand of Pathaan fame. Hrithik will also reprise his role as Major Kabir in War. War 2 will be a part of YRF’s ‘Spy Universe’. Kabir is the second ‘spy’ to be introduced by YRF, prompting the launch of a spy universe. Previously, the studio had Tiger, played by Salman Khan. Earlier this year, Siddharth Anand introduced Pathaan, played by Shah Rukh Khan. The film became a blockbuster. Its storyline is expected to connect with Tiger 3.

