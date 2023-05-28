Hrithik Roshan Called ‘Greek God’ on IIFA Green Carpet; Paparazzo Yells ‘Chilla Mat’; Watch

Hrithik Roshan couldn’t hide his laugh after he was subjected to a paparazzi banter at the IIFA Awards 2023. Hrithik made his way to the IIFA Awards ceremony on Saturday night and he looked oh-so-dapper! The actor, who won Best Actor at IIFA this year for his performance in Vikram Vedha, was seen walking down the green carpet and posing for the paparazzi.

In the video, shared by Instant Bollywood, the actor took his position and posed for the lens when a cameraman was heard screaming, “Greek God of Bollywood," complimenting the actor. However, no one was prepared for what happened next. As soon as the cameraman screamed the compliment, a fellow paparazzo screamed, “Abey chilla mat." This not only left the paparazzi in splits but also got Hrithik cracking up.

Watch the hilarious video below:

Hrithik bagged the Best Actor award for Vikram Vedha at the awards show. Accepting the award, Hrithik said, “Vedha helped unleash a certain madness inside me which I didn’t know existed. So thank you to the universe and thank you to Vedha for helping me discover that madness and the strength to hold that madness."

While Hrithik bagged Best Actor, Alia Bhatt won Best Actress for Gangubai Kathiawadi. Unfortunately, she couldn’t attend the awards show. It is reported that the actress’s grandfather has been hospitalised and his condition is ‘critical.’

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn’s mystery drama Drishyam 2 bagged the Best Picture award. Gangubai Kathiawadi won four more awards. These include Best Debut Male to Shantanu Maheshwari, which he shared with Babil Khan for Qala, and Best Cinematography. Meanwhile, Brahmastra won the most awards at IIFA, sweeping the musical categories: Best Singer Male and Female — Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal and Best Music Director Pritam.