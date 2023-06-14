Hrithik Roshan Called Salman Khan For Tips Before Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai: 'He Didn't Know Me At All'

Hrithik Roshan made his Bollywood debut at 26 in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, directed by his father, Rakesh Roshan. Before his debut, Hrithik was nervous and did everything he could to look good on the screen. He even called Salman Khan for bodybuilding tips! The actor shared in an interview with BBC that he meditated, took singing and acting classes to excel in his dual roles as Rohit and Raj in the film. He wanted the characters to look different, so he sought advice from Salman.

During the interview, Hrithik shared, “I knew the physicality was very important, especially for this film where I was doing a double role, Rohit in the first part and Raj in the second half. I thought it would be nice if I could, even physically show the difference between the two characters. So, I was training myself for a year but I was not seeing the kind of results I wanted to see.”

Then, Hrithik decided to call Salman Khan. Despite not knowing him, Hrithik wanted to learn from the best and asked Salman for advice on what he does to excel in his work. “I did everything that I could, including calling the biggest star Salman Khan, who did not know me at all. I just asked myself who is the best in the business, it is Salman and I said, ‘I have to try this. I have to try asking him what you do,” he recalled.

After preparing extensively for his role, Hrithik began shooting with co-star Ameesha Patel. However, during the shoot, he realised that the movie was primarily centred around the female lead. “On the script level, I thought it was a girl film and kept complaining to dad, ‘You know papa, I have got nothing to do. All I am doing is laughing or looking good, or dancing. How do I show people that I can do things,” said Hrithik.

Sharing his father’s response to his nagging, he said, “He said, ‘I am making a movie, you want to act in it, do. But don’t tell me how to make the movie. I am not making the movie to launch you, I am making it because I have an idea, you are acting in it since you suit the part. You are a newcomer who just happens to be my son.’”

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in Fighter, by Siddharth Anand. They previously worked in Bang Bang (2014), and War (2019) co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. Fighter is also the first time where Hrithik and Deepika Padukone will be sharing screen space.