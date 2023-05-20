Hrithik Roshan Confirms Jr NTR Part In War 2? ;Devoleena Bhattacharjee REACTS As Troll Calls Her Marriage 'LOVE JIHAD'

Rumours were rife, that Jr NTR will be making his Bollywood debut with Hrithik Roshan’s War 2. Now the latter has confirmed the same, on Tarak’s birthday. Confirming the rumours, Hrithik took to Twitter and wrote, “Happy Birthday @tarak9999! Wishing you a joyous day and an action-packed year ahead. Awaiting you on the yuddhabhumi my friend. May your days be full of happiness and peace…until we meet Puttina Roju Subhakankshalu Mitrama”.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has strongly reacted to a social media user who called her marriage with Shahnawaz Shaikh ‘love jihad’. The troll had asked if the former Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress was also invited for the free screening of The Kerala Story recently held for girls in Haridwar, indirectly mentioning that she is married to a Muslim man.

Aaliyah Kashyap, the daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, recently announced her engagement to her long-time partner Shane Gregoire. Aaliyah took to her Instagram account on May 20 to share the joyous news with her followers, accompanied by a series of pictures. The proposal was nothing short of a dream come true, as Shane Gregoire chose the picturesque location of Bali to pop the question. In the priceless pictures shared by Aaliyah Kashyap, Shane Gregoire can be seen holding Aaliyah’s hand as she proudly displays the dazzling rock. In the second photo, the couple shares a kiss, sealing their commitment to each other.

Sara Ali Khan has made her Cannes debut this year. The actress’s looks have been setting the internet on fire. Apart from dishing out glamourous avatars on the red carpet, Sara Ali Khan also went on to confirm that her younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan is at the cusp of making his acting debut as his film was recently wrapped up.

Urfi Javed never hesitates from expression her opinions on social media. Recently, she took to twitter to bash filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri. Urfi slammed The Kashmir Films director for criticising ‘costume slaves’ and took a dig at him saying he has great fashion sense.

