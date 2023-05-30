Hrithik Roshan, Dad Rakesh Roshan Look Uber Cool In Casuals As They Step Out For a Movie Together

Amid all hectic work commitments, Rakesh Roshan and son Hrithik Roshan are also taking out the much needed father-son time. Earlier this evening, the duo were captured outside a theatre in Mumbai. The paparazzi captured them and they were all smiles.

Hrithik kept it cool and comfy in a white T-Shirt teamed with white trousers. He styled his attire with a tie-dye shirt in shades of white and orange. Rakesh on the other hand kept it stylish in a striped polo T shirt. The duo dished out major father-son goals.

It is quite evident that Hrithik and Rakesh share a beautiful bond. The actor is often seen dropping pictures with Rakesh on social media. Hrithik has frequently asserted that his father was his greatest motivation. When the 48-year-old actor decided to step into films, it was Rakesh who supported his decision and introduced him to Bollywood.

Back in 2017, in an interview with Bombay Times, Rakesh had opened up on his equation with his son. He shared, “My bond with Hrithik is as strong as ever.” He added, “Even when Hrithik stayed with us, he’d sleep in his room and we’d seldom meet him because of his work hours. Now, he comes here in the morning, we gym together, discuss things, he goes to shoot, works and returns in the evening.”

Meanwhile on the work front, Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in Fighter. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, he would be seen sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone, Anila Kapoor and Akshay Kumar. The film is touted to be one of a kind aerial action entertainer. Hrithik also has War 2 in his kitty. Jr. NTR will also be joining him. The highly anticipated film will be helmed by Ayan Mukerji.

Hrithik will also begin work for Krrish 4 by the end of 2024 reportedly.