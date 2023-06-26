Hrithik Roshan Drops 1st Look of Fighter and It Reminds Us of Top Gun; Deepika Padukone Missing

Hrithik Roshan has released the first look of Fighter, his upcoming film with Deepika Padukone. The actor took to Instagram and released a still from the film along with the release date. In the still, Hrithik had his back facing the camera. He appeared to be in an airforce suit while he stood next to what seemed to be fighter jets. The still brought back memories of Tom Cruise’s Top Gun.

Sharing the photo, Hrithik Roshan wrote, “#Fighter #25Jan2024 #7MonthsToFighter." His co-star Deepika Padukone was missing in the still. See the photo below:

Fighter is directed by Siddharth Anand. This marks Hrithik and Siddharth’s third film together. The duo previously collaborated on Bang Bang (2014), and War (2019) co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. Fighter is also the second time that Siddharth worked with Deepika Padukone. They previously joined hands for Pathaan (2023), headlined by Shah Rukh Khan and co-starred John Abraham. This will be the first time that Hrithik and Deepika are sharing the screen. Besides this, it also promises to be ‘India’s first-ever aerial action franchise’. The film will hit theatres on January 25, 2024.

In April this year, it was reported that the team shot for an epic fight sequence in the movie. “Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand know that the stakes are high with Fighter and they are set to shoot their biggest climax till date. The team will be shooting for over 120 hours for this action-packed climax scene, which will take about 25 minute of screen time in the film. The team will be shooting hand-to-hand combats alongside aerial shots for the concluding episode of Fighter. Hrithik, Deepika and Anil will be a part of this epic climax shoot,” a source told Pinkvilla.

The insider also claimed that Siddharth Anand has a ‘larger-than-life vision’ for Fighter and that he plans to make it a visual treat for the audience.