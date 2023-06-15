Hrithik Roshan Falls Head Over Heels Again As Saba Azad Channels Her Inner 'Punjabi Girl'

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad never fail to grab attention. Fans just love their chemistry and always praise them. Well, the couple also always praise each other on their Instagram posts related to their work or fashion. Just like today, Hrithik reacted to Saba’s gorgeous photos which she shared on her social handle.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Saba shared a series of pictures in which she is wearing a blush pink colour suit and is looking beautiful. To complete her look, the actress kept her makeup shimmer and tied her hair. Her caption reads, “You can take a girl outa Punjab….but you can never take Punjab out of a girl.” In no time, Hrithik commented saying ‘Aah’ followed by a heart emoji. Pashmina Roshan also called her ‘Soni kudi’. Fans hailed her fashion sense and flooded the comment section with compliments. One of the fans wrote, “Caption is lit and the prettiest punjaban!!”

Take a look at the pictures here:

The couple was recently spotted at film producer Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi’s wedding reception.

It is worth mentioning here that Hrithik and Saba have been dating for a long time and are often spotted together at film parties and events. They made their relationship official last year. Reportedly, the ‘Super 30’ actor and Saba met through a common friend. Before dating Saba, Hrithik was married to Sussanne Khan. The duo parted ways, almost after 14 years of being together. They however share a healthy bond and co-parent their kids. Sussanne is currently in a relationship with Arslan Goni.

On the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and Akshay Oberoi in key roles. Saba Azad was last seen in Rocket Boys 2. She will be seen in Zee5’s Crime Beat next.