Hrithik Roshan Flaunts His Toned Back In A New Pic; GF Saba Azad Reacts

Bollywood’s very own Greek God, Hrithik Roshan, who just clinched the best actor award for his performance in Vikram Vedha, loves spoiling his fans with jaw-dropping photos on social media. Brace yourselves for the one he dropped on Monday morning – it’s about to set the internet on fire! In the sizzling photo, he goes shirtless by flaunting his sculpted back and the first one to react was his ladylove Saba Azad.

The War actor took to his Instagram handle and flaunted his muscular back. While we can’t see Hrithik’s face, we sure can marvel over his efforts to keep his body fit and perfect. He wrote in the caption, “Back Day (smiling face with horns emoji)." The picture was definitely too tempting for Saba Azad not to react. She dropped black heart emoji and fire emoji in the comment section.

Meanwhile, fans were in awe as always. One of them commented, “A Greek God pic>>>>>>Adhi purush VFX😂" Another one wrote, “49 ki age me bhi Body ko aese maintain Karo ki 4 log dekhke confuse ho jaye ❤️💪". Someone else said, “BODY AISE BANAO KI LOG AAP KO GREEK GOD SE COMPARE KARE ❤️❤️❤️".

This photo comes after a video of Hrithik giving a savage reply to a media reporter on the red carpet recently went viral. In the video, Hrithik Roshan is apparently asked if he would ever go nude for a film and the actor’s reply has left netizens in splits. The actor said, “No, I get nude somewhere else, not in films."

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is currently busy with the shooting of Fighter, the upcoming action film that marks his reunion with War director Siddharth Anand. He is sharing the screen with Deepika Padukone for the first time. The film is slated to hit the theatres in the first quarter of 2024. Later, he will return to play RAW agent Kabir in War 2. He is also set to star in the upcoming installment of the Krrish franchise, which has been titled Krrish 4. He is currently dating Saba Azad and they often make headlines whenever they step out together.