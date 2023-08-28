Hrithik Roshan Goes On A Movie Date With Saba Azad, Hails Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani; See Post

Alia Bhat and Ranveer Singh’s recently released film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani has been garnering love and praise from all over the world. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film has also the crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the national box office and continues to run successfully in theatres.

Now, actor Hrithik Roshan has reviewed the film and also sent in his best wishes to the team. Taking to his X handle, Hrithik penned a heartwarming note and also added that he would love the watch the film again. “Saw Rocky n Rani last night. Damn now that’s an Indian entertainer gone right!! Totally loved the movie! The writing, performances, BGM, everything on point ! Will watch this one again. Go watch it in theaters! This one is made for the big screen!”

Earlier yesterday, Hrithik Roshan was spotted in town for a movie date with his girlfriend Saba Azad. Several photos and videos of their outing went viral.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in Fighter with Deepika Padukone. This will be their first collaboration. On August 15, the makers released motion teaser which has only increased excitement among the fans. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the movie also stars Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role. Touted to be one-of-a-kind aerial entertainer, Fighter will be releasing on the big screens on January 25, 2024.

Coming back to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, the film also marks Karan Johar’s comeback as a director after a hiatus of almost 7 years. The film follows the love story between Rocky (played by Ranveer), a Punjabi boy, and Rani (played by Alia), an intellectual Bengali journalist. Despite their stark differences, they fall deeply in love and try to convince their families. Bengali actors Tota Roy Chowdhury and Churni Ganguly also play significant roles in the movie. The movie also features exciting cameo appearances by popular stars like Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Sara Ali Khan.