Hrithik Roshan Holds Saba Azad's Hand As They Step Out For a Dinner Date; Watch Video Here

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s love story is no secret. They two actors are madly in love with each other and they have never shied away from expressing the same even in public. On Friday night, Hrithik and Saba stepped out for a dinner date when they were snapped by the paparazzi.

In a video that surfaced online, Hrithik Roshan was seen holding his girlfriend Saba Azad’s hands. He sported a simple white t-shirt and paired it with light brown track pants. On the other hand, Saba looked prettiest in a blue outfit. The two were also accompanied by Hrithik’s sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Watch the video here:

This comes just a few days after Hrithik and Saba were also papped as they went for a movie date and watched Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad confirmed their relationship at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash last year when they posed for the shutterbugs together, holding hands.

In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Saba was asked if the constant scrutiny on her love life bothers her when she said, “Would it not get to anybody? It gets to everybody. But I think it’s a part of the course. People are just morbidly interested in other peoples lives, what can we do about it? You just keep your head down and keep working. You just don’t let it affect you, you smile and carry on. It’s part of the job. The only part of my life that I’m happy to be public about is my work. Anything else is nobody’s business."

Before dating Saba, Hrithik was married to Sussanne Khan. The duo parted ways, almost after 14 years of being together. However, they share a healthy bond and continue to co-parent their kids. Sussanne is currently in a relationship with Arslan Goni and shares a good bond with Saba.