Hrithik Roshan Impresses All With His Moves As He Dances With a Newlywed Couple; Watch Viral Video

Hrithik Roshan is one of the most loved actors for a reason. The actor never fails to impress his fans with his not just with his on-screen performances but also with his behind-the-camera gestures. Now, a video of the actor has surfaced online in which he can be seen dancing with a newlywed couple.

In the video, Hrithik looks absolutely charming in a black slim-fit suit as he grooves to some of his popular hits. From the song ‘Bang Bang’ to ‘Ghungroo’; the actor set the stage on fire as he danced with the couple. The video has now surfaced on social media and is getting immense love from fans. Watch the viral video here.

Interestingly, the video has surfaced just a couple of days after International Dance Day. “While the nation grooves to the steps of the dancing maestro, when asked about his favourite hook steps, Hrithik Roshan was quick to answer that he enjoyed ‘It’s Magic’ the most, while listing Bang Bang and Ghungroo as top hookstep picks,” news agency ANI had shared.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik Roshan will soon be seen in Fighter, the shooting for which is currently underway. It will also star Deepika Padukone in the lead. Fighter will be Hrithik’s third movie with Siddharth Anand. They previously collaborated for Bang Bang (2014), and War (2019) co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. Fighter is also the first time that Hrithik and Deepika are sharing the screen. Just a couple of days back, it was reported that Hrithik will soon shoot Fighter’s sequence which will be the ‘biggest’ in his career. If a report by Pinkvilla is to be believed, team Fighter will take 120 shooting hours for an ‘action-packed’ 25 minutes climax on screen. Besides this, Fighter also promises to be ‘India’s first-ever aerial action franchise’. The film will hit theatres on January 25, 2024.

