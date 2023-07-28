Hrithik Roshan Is Girlfriend Saba Azad's 'Hippo Heart', Their Cute Vacation Photos Set Couple Goals

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad never fail to grab attention. Fans just love their chemistry and always praise them. Well, the couple also always praise each other on their Instagram posts related to their work or fashion. Just like today, Saba and Hrithik who are currently having some leisure time in Argentina snuck out a couple of adorable pictures for the fans, in one of which Saba called Hrithik her ‘hippo heart’.

On Friday, Saba Azad took to her Instagram stories and dropped a couple of snaps from their outing at a restaurant in Buenos Aires. In the first picture, we see Hrithik smiling coyly at the camera with a drink and cake placed right in front of him on the table. He wore a black tank top and a black cap to go with his look. As the caption, Saba wrote, “My Hippo heart. :)." The second picture was a cute selfie in which we see Hrithik and Saba almost bumping their heads while posing for the camera. They channeled their yin and yang since Hrithik was seen in a black coat and cap and Saba supposedly wore a fluffy hoodie to go with her beanie.

The two smiled angelically with a small plant in the frame. She also wrote, “Buenos Dias".

Check out the pictures here:

It is worth mentioning here that Hrithik and Saba have been dating for a long time and are often spotted together at film parties and events. They made their relationship official last year. Reportedly, the ‘Super 30’ actor and Saba met through a common friend. Before dating Saba, Hrithik was married to Sussanne Khan. The duo parted ways, almost after 14 years of being together. They however share a healthy bond and co-parent their kids. Sussanne is currently in a relationship with Arslan Goni.

On the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and Akshay Oberoi in key roles. Saba Azad was last seen in Rocket Boys 2. She will be seen in Zee5’s Crime Beat next.