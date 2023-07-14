Hrithik Roshan Pens Emotional Note Remembering His 'Daduji'; Says ‘I Am Blessed With A Treasure'

Hrithik Roshan recently made fans emotional with his latest Instagram post. The actor remembered his late grandfather on his 106th birth anniversary. Taking to social media, he posted an old photograph of Roshan Lal Nagrath and penned an emotional note that read, “I am blessed with a priceless treasure".

The actor introduced his grandfather, Roshan, to his fans and talked about the legacy of the legendary music composer. He revealed that although he never met him, his songs are the foundation for the Roshan family. Along with the photo, he shared his grandfather’s famous composition ‘Oh Re Taal Mile Nadi Ke Jal Mein’ from the classic movie Anokhi Raat.

Hrithik wrote, “Today marks the 106th birth anniversary of my Daduji - Roshan, whose name I inherit . Although I never had the honor of meeting him, learning from him or physically experiencing his love, I am blessed with a priceless treasure: his work… his music. Legends have a way of transcending time through their art. His songs are the foundation of the Roshan family’s journey and I am immensely proud to be a part of his extraordinary lineage. Celebrating my Daduji’s immortal legacy through one of my favourite songs by him ♥️ I celebrate this song even more because my Daduji never got to celebrate its success… he passed away soon after he recorded this brilliant track. He was 40 years old."

Celebrities from the industry also wished the late composer on his birthday. Anupam Kher talked about the incredible backstory behind the song and wrote, “One of my favourite songs ! And @rakeshroshan9 ji told me story behind it. It is incredible", and Rakesh Roshan wished his late father with a sweet comment “Glorious Happy Birthday Papa". Anil Kapoor also sent wishes with hearts and celebrating hands emojis.

Check out the post here:

For the unversed, Hrithik Roshan hails from a family of film directors and composers. His father, Rakesh Roshan, is an actor turned director, while his maternal grandfather, Jay Om Prakash, was also a producer and director.

On the work front, Hrithik will be seen with Deepika Padukone in the upcoming film, Fighter. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film will hit theatres next year in January.