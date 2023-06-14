Hrithik Roshan Posts Racy, Shirtless Photo In Unbuttoned Pants; Makes Jaws Drop On The Floor

Bollywood’s very own Greek God, Hrithik Roshan, who just clinched the best actor award for his performance in Vikram Vedha, loves spoiling his fans with jaw-dropping photos on social media. Brace yourselves for the one he dropped on Wednesday morning – it’s about to set the internet on fire! In the sizzling photo, he goes shirtless by flaunting his sculpted physique while on on a gym bike. That’s not all – with his unbuttoned jeans pulled down a fair bit, a vibrant yellow cap, and stylish shades, he’s ready to make jaws drop!

Sharing the picture, Hrithik captioned it, “When you need to shred fast, nothing works better than vitamin D’hoop! Soak it in before the yellow turns blue. #keepgoing". Check it out right here:

Fans were quick to take over the comments section. “Body aise banao ki 4 log apko Greekgod se compare kare," wrote his fan club. Another wrote, “Sir aapke andar Michael Jackson ki jhalak dikhti hai billi jean gane pe ek video banao na please". Many even jokingly compared him to the alien in Koi… Mil Gaya, Jadoo. One fan wrote, “Ye baat Jadoo ne batayi thi na", while another jokes, “Jaadu ki Dhup is the Secret of Hrithik’s Body".

This photo comes after a video of Hrithik giving a savage reply to a media reporter on the red carpet recently went viral. In the video, Hrithik Roshan is apparently asked if he would ever go nude for a film and the actor’s reply has left netizens in splits. The actor said, “No, I get nude somewhere else, not in films."

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in Fighter, by Siddharth Anand. They previously worked in Bang Bang (2014), and War (2019) co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. Fighter is also the first time where Hrithik and Deepika Padukone will be sharing screen space.