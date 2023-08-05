Hrithik Roshan Reacts As Cousin Pashmina Poses With 'Jaadu' In Throwback Photo From Koi Mil Gaya

Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta starrer Koi Mil Gaya will be soon completing 20 years. The makers have re-released it on this special occasion. Well, making it more special Hrithik’s cousin Pashmina also shared a series of throwback photos of Koi Mil Gaya on her social media. The actor also reacted to the post and called it ‘sweet’.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Pashmina wrote a long note describing her days during the making of Koi Mil Gaya. “When we were just little girls, our family went on an adventure, and although @suranika and I were just bystanders in their adventures, it felt as thrilling, as if it was happening to us. For a beautiful time, our days were filled with ‘Koi…Mil Gaya’. From waking up and hearing my dad work on the songs, to visiting the set and seeing tutu papa create magic. We drank more Bournvita because Rohit liked it. We cried when Duggu bhaiya got hit, and cheered when he stood up. We wanted to dress up like Nisha. We wanted to dance whenever it rained, we ran around the set imagining we were residents of Kasauli, lucky enough to meet with the lovable Jaadoo. Jaadoo became all our friend too,” her post read.

Take a look here:

Quickly Hrithik dropped a comment saying ‘How sweet Pash’. Rajesh Roshan wrote, “aj Dharti se Gagan ka ho raha Milan Jaadoo.” One of the fans wrote, “Thanks for sharing this cute memory with us sis this is indeed magic and your father’s music made it even more magical.” Another wrote, “I m 24 but remember watching this with my mother and father when i was 12.”

Directed by Rakesh Roshan, Koi Mil Gaya was released in 2003 and starred Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta in the lead roles. It also featured Rekha, Johnny Lever, Mukesh Rishi, and Hansika Motwani, among others in pivotal roles.

On the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in Fighter with Deepika Padukone. Both will be sharing screen space for the first time and fans are super excited.