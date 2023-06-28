Hrithik Roshan Reacts As Shruti Haasan Shares Her Self-Composed Song On Heartbreak

Shruti Haasan recently took a trip down memory lane and shared one of her self-composed songs on her Instagram handle. She revealed that she had written the song when she was 20. She sang the song and shared the video. Hrithik Roshan has now reacted to the same.

While sharing the video, Shruti also shared that she wrote the song when she wasn’t in a good place. And now that she’s revisiting the song she is seeing it from a happy place. She shared that she was ‘so heartbroken at twenty’ and ‘felt like a fool’.

Her caption read, “So wrote this when I was twenty … it was was one of those songs I loved but it made me feel a bit silly so I never really thought to revisit it even … over time I’ve learned to honour and respect all of my emotions and give them the space and grace they deserve .. I was so heartbroken at twenty and I felt like such a fool and let me tell you things didn’t change for a while.”

Shruti added, “Now I’m happy to revisit this from a happy space and share one of the earliest songs I ever wrote with all of you ‍♀️ “Why “was on my first ever EP but it was called “tamizh” then cause the intro had a few lines of Tamizh poetry written by my daddy dearest @ikamalhaasan.”

Where several fans have commented and praised the actress’ singing prowess, Hrithik Roshan also praised the actress and wrote, “Amazing ”. One of the fans wrote, “It’s amazing beautiful ❤️.” Another comment read, Shruti you are such an amazing singer hidden for so long. Loved it ❤️ do bring such piece of music more @shrutzhaasan.” “You have to revisit, though it’s painful worth to recall them because it’s also an experience which would grown you as a person to this level,” read another one.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shruti Haasan will next be seen in Salaar with Prabhas. Earlier in an interview with an Indian Express, Shruti had said, “Salaar is a large and exciting project and I’m super happy to be a part of it people can expect all of the amazing layers that Prashanth Neel always brings to his films and my role is pivotal to the story and that’s all I can say really.”

Apart from Salaar, Shruti also has a Hollywood project in her kitty titled The Eye. The actress has also wrapped shooting for the same. Earlier speaking about the same, she told Indian Express last year, “I’m really excited for people to watch that film and I had the best time working with such an incredible team and having the opportunity to tell such a beautiful story.”

Hrithik Roshan on the other hand, will next be seen in Fighter with Deepika Padukone.