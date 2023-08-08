Hrithik Roshan Recalls When Rekha Got Into Character During Koi...Mil Gaya Shoot: 'Slapped Me Really Hard'

Be it Arjun in ZNMD, or Raj in Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, time and again Hrithik Roshan has given us iconic characters with his Bollywood films. However, that one character that remains iconic to date is him playing Rohit Mehra in the 2003 film Koi Mil Gaya. Back in the day, the film directed by his father Rakesh Roshan, turned out to be a commercial as well as a box office success. As the film clocks 20 years, Hrithik opened up on his favourite scenes from the film, during a chat with HT City.

He said, “I had a deeper connection with my inner-child while shooting the film. That’s something that I miss. Then I miss Jaadoo, there is an emotional connect that I have with him. Being a part of Koi…Mil Gaya wasn’t a conscious decision to enhance my career. It was a decision taken solely from my heart. How I would play Rohit, what I would do.. all that hadn’t even crossed my mind when I agreed to do the film. I remember being stimulated just hearing the idea for the very first time. When I started shooting, it was a journey full of exploration. I learnt what all drove me as an actor, became more clear on the kind of films I wanted to be a part of in the future.”

A nostalgic Hrithik also revealed that the shooting of a scene where Rekha slaps remains etched in memory. “Rekha ma’am is a force of talent, it was a sheer joy to share screen space with her. She has been a family friend for decades, she is someone we all deeply respect and love. While she has worked with my father as a co-star and been a part of his directorial ‘Khoon Bhari Maang’, this was the first time that I shared screen space with her. I remember shooting for the scene where Rekha Ma’am slaps me. Right before filming it, she had told me that she would slap me in real life to portray the impact. When we shot for the scene, she really went in character and slapped me really hard. It sure got the emotions flowing within me and that translates onscreen, but that one was one memorable slap!" he shared.

The film, which was a raging hit, clocks 20 years today.