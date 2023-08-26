Hrithik Roshan Recreates His Iconic Dance Steps From Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Fans Can't Keep Calm

Hrithik Roshan never fails to amaze his fans with his talents— be it his acting prowess or dancing abilities. Wherever the actor goes, he’s always asked to show his flawless moves from his debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and the actor never hesitates to groove on them. Amid his hectic shooting commitments, the actor recently visited Bengaluru for the HRX Cult Fit event, Dance Fitness Blockbuster Party in Nexus Mall. To give him a spectacular welcome, organizers arranged an energetic flash mob featuring dancers performing to the title track of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. Seeing the enthusiasm and support of his fans, Hrithik himself joined the group and even recreated the film’s iconic dance moves.

In the video, Hrithik Roshan can be seen surrounded by an excited crowd of fans, eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the actor despite the scorching afternoon heat.

In June, Hrithik announced a partnership with Cult Fit to introduce HRX Gyms in Bengaluru. This collaboration aims to expand the brand’s presence by establishing additional gyms in major cities such as Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi, and Bengaluru in the future.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan, who was last seen alongside Saif Ali Khan in the remake of Vikram Vedha, is dedicating his full attention to his upcoming project, Siddharth Anand’s Fighter. The movie will feature a star-studded cast including Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. Although the release is still five months away, the team is currently engrossed in filming the grand climax of the movie.

A source close to the production told Pinkvilla, “It’s a week-long schedule in the city wherein Hrithik and Anil Kapoor will be shooting for some dramatic moments of the film’s climax. Following this, the team moves on to shoot for a party number. It’s a song choreographed by Bosco Caeser and will be picturized on Hrithik, Deepika and the other members of the cast. The duo is all excited to shoot for their first ever dance number over a period of 6 days in the city.”

After completing the climax shoot, the Fighter team will move to international locations for further shoots. Director Siddharth Anand plans to capture two more songs. One of the songs is a romantic track, while the other is an energetic dance number. Both songs have been composed by the talented duo Vishal-Shekhar.

Apart from Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan is gearing up to shoot his highly anticipated film Krrish 4.