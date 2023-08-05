Hrithik Roshan Reveals His Character Rohit's Voice In Koi Mil Gaya Came From A Cry: 'I Then Rehearsed..'

Hrithik Roshan starrer Koi..Mil Gaya is set to complete 20 years since its release on August 8. The actor played Rohit Mehra, a boy born with a mental disability due to his mother’s accident. The plot progressed with a spaceship landing in the small town where Rohit resides and an alien, Jaadu, being left behind. While the film and the alien are remembered to date, one cannot overlook Hrithik’s powerful performance. Among the many traits of Hrithik’s character was the childlike, distorted voice she sported throughout the film. In a recent interview with Anupama Chopra, the actor revealed this exceptional voice modulation “came from a cry."

In conversation with Anupama Chopra for Film Companion, Hrithik Roshan shared, “When I was crying as Rohit, There was a certain (makes crying sound) voice that came out and that became..A bit of that became Rohit’s normal voice. So it came from a cry, and I kind off like took it from there and then tried and rehearsed talking with that same. The vocal cords go lower because Its actually a cry. He talks like that, but it does not sound like a cry anymore when you do it."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Film Companion (@filmcompanion)

The film was directed and produced by Rakesh Roshan. Apart from Hrithik Roshan, it also starred Preity Zinta, Rekha, Johnny Lever, Rajat Bedi, Prem Chopra, Hansika Motwani, and Anuj Pandit Sharma in pivotal roles.

Fans hold a particular place in their hearts for the film. The filmmakers decided to re-release the picture on August 4 in 30 cities, and the announcement was made by Hrithik Roshan on his Instagram handle. He wrote, “Relive the ‘Jaadoo’ with your family & friends on 20 Years Of Koi Mil Gaya from 4th August across select PVR INOX screens!" He posted a video along with it where he expressed that he is quite excited for the re-release of the film to which he gave so much effort and dedication. He also added that it feels like the release of a new film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Meanwhile, Koi..Mil Gaya was made into a franchise with Krrish and Krrish 3, which also starred Hrithik Roshan. While Krrish 4 is in the pipeline, work on the film has reportedly been delayed by the makers.