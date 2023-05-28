CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad, Sussanne Khan-Arslan Goni Join Preity Zinta For A Fun Night Out

Curated By: Aditi Giri

News18.com

Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 09:21 IST

Mumbai, India

Preity Zinta catches up with Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan.

Preity Zinta shares a close bond with Hrithik Roshan. The duo have worked in several films including Koi... Mil Gaya and Lakshya.

Preity Zinta may be away from the silver screen, but the actress enjoys a massive fan following and is often seen sharing happy moments and snippets on her Instagram handle. Having said that, she recently shared a couple of photos from a fun night with her close friends Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan.

In the photo, Preity donned one of the brightest smiles alongside her close-knit circle of friends, which included her co-star Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad, her best friend Sussanne Khan and her partner Arslan Goni. Actors Kunal Kapoor, Anu Dewan, Suily G, and several others also pose with them. Preity’s husband, Gene Goodenough, also joined them for the night out.

Sharing the photo, Preity captioned, “Friday night fever with these mad hatters 😍 #friendslikefamily #nightout #aboutlastnight #ting ❤️.” Have a look :

Preity also shared an all-girls selfie from the night out on her Instagram handle, and wrote: “Chillin like villains Nothing like time tested friendships! So much freedom to laugh, chat & be crazy without any judgement or any agenda. Love my girls.” Have a look :

Earlier this month, after a hectic IPL season, Preity Zinta escaped for a quick visit to Dharamshala. The actress along with her husband Gene met Dalai Lama at his place in Himachal Pradesh.

Sharing a bundle of happy pictures from their meet, Preity Zinta wrote, “Ending IPL in Dharamshala was not what I hoped for but meeting his Holiness The Dalai Lama in Dharamshala was everything I hoped for. So grateful we got to spend some time with him as he shared pearls of wisdom & laughter with us 🙏❤️ #ting.”

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough comfortably sat on a sofa and shared some hearty laughs and heartfelt conversation with Dalai Lama who sat on a chair next to them. While Preity looked elegant donning a black ensemble Gene opted for a casual look in a grey T-shirt and denim jeans.

Preity and Gene tied the knot on February 29, 2016, in Los Angeles. The duo became parents to the twins in 2021. Preity and Gene tied the scared knot on February 29, 2016, in Los Angeles. The couple became parents in 2021 when they welcomed their adorable twins. 

first published:May 28, 2023, 09:21 IST
last updated:May 28, 2023, 09:21 IST