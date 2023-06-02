Hrithik Roshan Says 'I Don't Get Nude In Films But...' In Viral Video; Fan Calls Him 'Naughty'

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, who recently won the best actor award for his incredible performance in Vikram Vedha, often takes the internet by storm with his witty humour. Recently, an old video of Hrithik giving a savage reply to a media reporter on the red carpet went viral.

In the video, Hrithik Roshan is apparently asked if he would ever go nude for a film and the actor’s reply has left netizens in splits. The actor said, “No, I get nude somewhere else, not in films." Hrithik’s reply is going viral on Reddit, with fans calling him “naughty" and “lovely".

In another recent funny incident, Hrithik Roshan couldn’t hide his laugh after he was subjected to a paparazzi banter at the IIFA Awards 2023. The actor, who won Best Actor at IIFA this year, was seen walking down the green carpet and posing for the paparazzi. In the video, shared by Instant Bollywood, the actor took his position and posed for the lens when a cameraman was heard screaming, “Greek God of Bollywood," complimenting the actor. However, no one was prepared for what happened next. As soon as the cameraman screamed the compliment, a fellow paparazzo screamed, “Abey chilla mat." This not only left the paparazzi in splits but also got Hrithik cracking up.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in Fighter which will be his third movie with Siddharth Anand. They previously collaborated for Bang Bang (2014), and War (2019) co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. Fighter is also the first time that Hrithik and Deepika Padukone are sharing the screen space. Besides this, it also promises to be ‘India’s first-ever aerial action franchise’. The film will hit theatres on January 25, 2024.