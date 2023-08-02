Hrithik Roshan Shares New Photo From His Romantic Holiday With His 'Winter Girl' Saba Azad

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are holidaying in Buenos Aires and not shying away from letting the world know about it. The Fighter actor took to Instagram and shared an adorable selfie with his lady love from their vacation. In the photo, Hrithik was seen wearing a blue tee, black jacket, and a cap whereas Saba was wrapped in numerous layers of warm clothes.

Sharing the photo, Hrithik wrote, “Winter girl ❄️ #buenosaires #staycurious #adventureon." One of the first people to comment was Preity Zinta. The Koii Mil Gaya star wrote, “We miss u guys ❤️❤️."

Fans also showered the couple with love. “So beautiful @hrithikroshan ull make such a lovely couple," a comment read. “Hrithik looks genuinely happy 😊," added another. “Looking both very handsome and gorgeous😍😍😍😍," a third user wrote.

Last week, Saba too shared photos from the trip. Sharing a photo with Hrithik, the actress revealed that they were holidaying in Argentina. She then shared a second photo featuring Hrithik and wrote, “My Hippo Heart :).”

It is worth mentioning here that Hrithik and Saba have been dating for a long time and are often spotted together at film parties and events. They made their relationship official last year. Reportedly, the ‘Super 30’ actor and Saba met through a common friend. Before dating Saba, Hrithik was married to Sussanne Khan. The duo parted ways, almost after 14 years of being together. They however share a healthy bond and co-parent their kids. Sussanne is rumoured to be in a relationship with Arslan Goni.

On the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, and Akshay Oberoi in key roles. Saba Azad was last seen in Rocket Boys 2. She will be seen in Zee5’s Crime Beat next.