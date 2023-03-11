Hrithik Roshan once again occupied a spot on the list of trends on Friday after he was spotted with his girlfriend and actress Saba Azad at an event in Mumbai. The much-in-love duo quite often make headlines with their public appearances. This time, actor Hrithik Roshan joined Saba Azad and the cast for the screening of her latest project Rockey Boys 2, in the city.

As usual Hrithik Roshan looked dapper in a black blazer with a matching black shirt and similar colour trousers. The actor sealed his look with a pair of orange-tinted sunglasses. Meanwhile, Saba Azad wore a white dress that featured a plunging neckline. She styled her hair in beautiful curls and donned a bold shade of red lip colour to complete her look. Hrithik and Saba, who arrived hand in hand, posed for the paparazzi stationed there. They could not take their eyes off each other as they posed for the cameras.

However, a video is also going viral showing Hrithik and Saba involved in a serious chat at the event. While it is unclear what prompted the conversation, Saba looked tense in the video.

As per the reports, the actors started dating early last year. Rumours about their link-up spread like wildfire when they were spotted at a dinner date in Mumbai. Following it, Saba Azad joined Hrithik Roshan at various events and also at his family get-togethers. The two were even spotted arriving hand-in-hand at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash in May 2022.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan last appeared in Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan. The actor has a busy year ahead, as he will be seen in Fighter along with Deepika Padukone. This will be their first-ever collaboration. Apart from Fighter, Hrithik Roshan also has Krrish 4 in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Saba Azad is gearing up for Rocket Boys 2, where she will be seen reprising her role of a lawyer. Based on the lives of Dr. Homi J Bhabha and Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, Rocket Boys was a huge hit. The show is now all set for a second season streaming from March 16. Apart from Saba, the cast includes Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh, and Regina Cassandra among others.

Read all the Latest Movies News here