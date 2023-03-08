On the auspicious occasion of Holi, Hrithik Roshan made sure to start the day on a healthy note. Instead of celebrating the day with colours and treats, he and his kids Hridhaan and Hrehaan opted for a workout session. He was also joined by his ex-wife Sussanne Khan and her boyfriend Arslan Goni. It was indeed a unique Holi celebration for Hrithik’s family.

The Vikram Vedha actor took to his social media handle to share a glimpse of the same. In the video, Hrithik was seen holding a table tennis bat. While one of his sons played with him, the other was seen lifting weights. The actor’s cousins were seen doing lunges. Sussanne and Arslan were also seen working out with them.

The video was also accompanied by a little note which read, “No rang or bhang, just sweat n fun! A customized whole gang Holi morning workout by @swapneelhazare! Happy Holi beautiful people! How’s your Holi going?” Sussanne Khan took to the comments section and wrote, “Best Holi ever.”

However the video, sparkled a lot of conversation among the netizens. While some of them called him ‘boring’ for not playing Holi, many lauded him for being an inspiration. One of them wrote, “I’m a fan but this is so weird and boring lol at least colours laga ke workout kar lete and pool mein exercises kar lete.” “What a fit family,” wrote another one. One of them even asked, “We would like to join.”

Meanwhile on the work front, Hrithik recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of his upcoming Fighter. He announced the same with from an airplane with his cast and crew members. While the team cheered with the word ‘Fighter’, director Siddharth Anand and Hrithik joined them in the front row of the airplane. It ended with the announcement, ‘It’s a schedule wrap!’. Fighter also stars Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles.

Hrithik, however, was last seen in Vikram Vedha, alongside Saif Ali Khan. Helmed by Pushkar-Gayathri, it was the official Hindi remake of the 2017 hit Tamil film which also goes by the same name. The original starred Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan in the lead roles.

