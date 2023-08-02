Hrithik Roshan Starrer Koi Mil Gaya To Re-release In 30 cities To Celebrate 20 Years Of Film

Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta starrer Koi Mil Gaya will be soon completing 20 years. The film holds a special place in the hearts of fans. And on this special occasion, the makers have decided to re-release the film in 30 cities on August 4. Directed by Rakesh Roshan, Koi Mil Gaya was released in theaters on August 8, 2003. The science-fiction drama struck a chord with both young and old audiences alike.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Taran Adarsh wrote, “RAKESH ROSHAN - HRITHIK ROSHAN: ‘KOI MIL GAYA’ CELEBRATES 20TH ANNIVERSARY WITH RE-RELEASE ACROSS 30 CITIES… On the occasion of 20 years of #KoiMilGaya, the much-loved and hugely successful film is set to re-release at #PVR #INOX cinemas across 30 cities in #India from 4 Aug 2023. #KoiMilGaya continues to be remembered 20 years later due to the entertainment quotient, lilting soundtrack, powerful storytelling, #HrithikRoshan’s splendid act and of course, #Jaadoo. Directed by #RakeshRoshan with music by #RajeshRoshan, #KoiMilGaya stars #HrithikRoshan, #PreityZinta and #Rekha.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Rakesh Roshan said, “The team at PVR Inox reached out to us to celebrate 20 years of Koi Mil Gaya. I was very happy to know of their plans and we have jointly decided to re-release the film on August 4th across 30 cities in India. The idea is to relive the nostalgia of the film and re-release it in PVR Inox cinemas. We hope the re-release marks to be a family outing with parents taking their kids to cinema halls and introducing the new generation to Jaadoo, while the parents reminisce memories of watching the film 20 years ago."

“We set out to make Koi Mil Gaya as a children’s film that would be enjoyed by the kids and also entertain their families. It was a risk I was taking as a filmmaker introducing a Sci-fi film with an alien, but the audience response was my biggest reward. It was satisfying and strengthened my belief as a film maker to keep making films on different genres, storylines and keep experimenting,” he shares.

The film also stars Rekha, Johnny Lever, Rajat Bedi, Prem Chopra and child artists Hansika Motwani, Anuj Pandit Sharma in pivotal roles.