Hrithik and Sussanne’s Son Hridhaan Turns 15; Mom Wishes Her 'Artist' With An Adorable Video

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan’s younger son Hridhaan Rosha has turned 15 years old today, i.e. May 1. Wishes have been pouring in from all corners. But it was his mother’s beautiful and adorable video that grabbed everyone’s attention. She shared a video which is a compilation of all the sweet moments from their daily routines.

Along with the video, Sussanne also penned down a heartwarming note and shared that she is ‘grateful’ for a son like Hridhaan. “Happiest HAPPPPY BIRTHDAY my Ridzfullofstars you are An ARTIST beyond my comprehension.. you truly slip inside the eye of your mind and create magic.. I know that your heart is the Best one on this planet and your soul leads you to start a beautiful revolution… I love you maddddddlyyy and I am so grateful you chose me as your mama… #Ridzstar #bestfriend #bestheart #Artistsoul The boy who only looks back in LOVE,” she wrote.

As soon as Sussanne shared the video, her boyfriend, Arslan Goni took to the comments section to send wishes to the birthday boy. While Malaika Arora wrote, “So cute. Lotsa love”, Karisma Kapoor also dropped the cake and balloons emojis in the comments section. Among others, Hrithik’s cousin Pashmina Roshan also wrote, ‘Wow!!!’

Earlier today, Hrithik’s mother, Pinkie Roshan also took to Instagram to wish her grandson with a bunch of throwback photos. She wrote as a caption, “To my grandson. Never forget how much I love you (red heart emoji). As you grow older you will have many challenges in life. Believe deep in your heart that you are capable of achieving anything you put your mind to… You will never lose. You either win or learn. Just dream, plan, do your best. There are no limits. Love, grandma. Happy birthday Hridhaan.”

Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan married in December 2000. They welcomed their younger son Hridhaan in 2008. The couple parted ways in 2014. However, divorce has not affected their relationship and things have been cordial between them since then. Sussanne is dating actor Arslan Goni, while Hrithik is in a relationship with singer-actor Saba Azad.

