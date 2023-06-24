Hrithik Roshan Tells 70-Year-Old Woman ‘Single Toh Main…’ As She Proposes To Him On Stage, Watch

Hrithik Roshan made his Bollywood debut at 26 in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, directed by his father, Rakesh Roshan, and has since become one of the top stars in the industry. Dubbed Bollywood’s very own Greek God, Hrithik is known for his good looks and charm and has a massive fan following from all age groups.

Recently, a video of an older woman professing her love for him has been going viral on social media. In the video, Hrithik can be seen at an event. He shares the stage with a woman, who goes on to share what a big fan of the actor she is. “Main aapki bahut Badi fan hu… Ishq mein bolte hai main kayak hu…. Aur aap pe main ghayal hu. Par kya karu… main bahut pehle paida ho gayi warna shaadi main aapse karti (I am a big fan of yours… In love, they say I am like a kayal… And I am wounded in your love. But what can I do… I was born much earlier, otherwise I would have married you).” To this, a graceful Hrithik asks, “Aap single hain? (Are you single?)". The woman says she isn’t. To this, Hrithik says, “Problem woh hain. Yeh (age) inka problem nahin hain. Single toh main bhi tha (The age isn’t her issue. Even I was single).” The woman even goes on to croon the title song of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hain for her favourite actor, with Hrithik smiling from ear to ear.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in Fighter, by Siddharth Anand. They previously worked in Bang Bang (2014), and War (2019) co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. Fighter is also the first time where Hrithik and Deepika Padukone will be sharing screen space.