Hrithik Roshan Was WARNED About Playing Mentally Challenging Boy in Koi Mil Gaya: 'Life Will Be Over...'

Be it Arjun in ZNMD, or Raj in Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, time and again Hrithik Roshan has given us iconic characters with his Bollywood films. However, that one character that remains iconic to date is him playing Rohit Mehra in the 2003 film Koi Mil Gaya. Back in the day, the film directed by his father Rakesh Roshan, turned out to be a commercial as well as a box office success. As the film clocks 20 years, the actor along with his father Rakesh Roshan revealed why people felt that the film wouldn’t work.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the father-son duo shared that many people felt that the film wouldn’t work due to Hrithik’s mentally challenged on-screen character. Rakesh shared, “Most of them were saying that after introducing Hrithik in the way that Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai did, now you are making him play a mentally challenged character. They didn’t have a problem with the concept of an alien, they had a problem that a film like that was being made with Hrithik.”

Hrithik then further added how people told him that his career would be over after being in Koi Mil Gaya. “I remember everyone saying that Hrithik is an action hero, his 3 films have flopped consecutively and now you want to make him a mentally challenged guy. It will be over, his life will be over, that’ll be the last nail in the coffin of his professional life.”

Rakesh further added that he was not scared, despite the chatter because he knew that the film would be a success after seeing Hrithik on sets. “I did not get scared because when I used to watch Hrithik during shooting, I felt that the film would surely work because of the way he was portraying that role. If I would have felt doubtful then, I would have shelved the film. But the very first day, the very first shot when Hrithik came, I got the inner feeling that we are making a very successful film.”

Currently, Koi Mil Gaya has been re-released in theatres across the country to celebrate 20 years of the blockbuster.