Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4 Delayed Due To Budget Issues? Rakesh Roshan Reveals SHOCKING Details

Rakesh Roshan along with his son Hrithik Roshan’s film Krrish has one of the most successful franchise films in Indian cinema. As they are planning to execute Krrish 4, the former recently expressed his concerns regarding the film going on floors. In a new interview, the filmmaker opined that today’s audience has been refraining from going back to the cinemas and also revealed that they have a ‘small budget’ compared to other Hollywood superhero films.

In an interview with India Today, Rakesh shared that while Krrish 4 will be the biggest film in the franchise, the filmmaker raised concerns regarding the current situation of the industry. He shared, “What is happening is that the audience is still not coming back to the theatres, so that is a big question mark for me. Krrish is going to be a big film. The world has become smaller and kids today are used to seeing Hollywood superhero films that are made on budgets of like 500-600 million dollars. Meanwhile, we have a small budget of Rs 200-300 crore in comparison.”

The filmmaker added that people not coming to theatres is a big question of concern for him. He further added, “How to give that look to the film? I can, of course, decide to have 4 action sequences instead of 10, but that action has to match up with the quality. The VFX quality needs to be good. We are seeing how the budget and production costs can all be maintained. Big films that are released these days are not doing so well.”

While Rakesh assured that, Krrish 4 is definitely on the cards, and that they ‘are absolutely ready to take the step forward’ they are going to hold back for some time. “However, looking at the situation today where films are not doing well and collections are not matching the production costs, we are not immediately looking at it. It is going to happen, but not for a year. Probably after that.”

The first film in this superhero franchise was the 2003 film ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ starring Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta. Post which, Krrish starring Hrithik Roshan Priyanka Chopra released in 2006. The third film, ‘Krrish 3’ starred Kangana Ranaut opposite Hrithik and was released in 2013.