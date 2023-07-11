Huma Qureshi Makes Big Statement, Says 'Some of The Biggest Stars Are Not Conventionally Good Looking'

Several actors have repeatedly opened up the pressure to ‘look in a certain way’ in the industry. The latest on the list is Huma Qureshi. In a recent interview, the Tarla actress shared that with the coming of social media, everything has become about using ‘filters’.

“I think definitely there’s pressure to look a certain way and to lead a healthy life. And I think a healthy lifestyle is very, very important. But be it a boy or a girl, the unhealthy obsession with looks is limiting. I think at the times of social media platforms like Instagram, everything is about filter and looking a certain way. But I think value needs to be attached to things that actually matter – like your talent, your hard work, your discipline, as opposed to whether you have a six-pack or the length of your hair or the length of your skirt. I feel these things are very superficial,” Huma told India Today.

The 36-year-old actress went on to say that some of the biggest actors in the industry are not conventionally good-looking. Asked if the pressure to look good ever meddled with her becoming an actress, Huma added, “No, I don’t think so. I don’t think it meddles with anybody’s fate. It is just a media-concocted narrative which actually doesn’t exist. Some of the biggest stars in our country are not conventionally good-looking people. So I mean, then who is this conventionally good-looking person? And I feel (one should) just let people be, they are all kinds of beautiful.”

On the work front, Huma Qureshi was recently seen in Tarla. Helmed by Piyush Gupta, the film is backed by Ronnie Screwvala, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and Nitesh Tiwari. Besides Huma, the film also stars Sharib Hashmi and Veenah Nair in key roles. Tarla was released on Zee5 on July 7.