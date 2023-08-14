Huma Qureshi On Being Body Shamed: 'People Were Really Being Obnoxious' | Exclusive

Huma Qureshi’s portrayal of the star chef Tarla Dalal in the biopic Tarla has been received well by the audience. The actress, known for transforming herself completely for unconventional stories like Dedh Ishqiya, Bell Bottom, Monica, O My Darling, Leila and Maharani, is certainly someone who never compromises on her craft. With a career spanning over a decade with some stellar films under her belt, Huma Qureshi’s latest outing only proves that her acting capabilities are exceptional. The Gangs Of Wasseypur actress got candid about playing Tarla, her friendship with Sonakshi Sinha and more in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha.

Here are the excerpts:

What was your reference point for Tarla, considering that you haven’t met her in person before. How were you able to present all her qualities with your portrayal?

By watching a lot of her material. I did see a lot of her interviews and I did see her cookery show. I just tried to capture and imagine who she was. And for me, once you get that, everything flows. I am not a method actor but between action and cut, I do try to get as close to that character as possible. For me, it’s about getting all that information and then just forgetting about it and then trying to make it as organic as possible. And trying to catch on those little things. The idea is not to imitate anybody but to capture the spirits of the person. Every person comes with a certain energy, you just have to try and capture that energy.

Do you find any similarities between yourself and Tarla Dalal, in terms of perspective towards life?

Honestly, there is no similarity. I was born in Delhi and she was married and she had three children. But I feel like what I really loved about her was her spirit, her energy, her enthusiasm, her excitement for life and that’s the only thing we really share, that unstoppable spirit where if something is not working, let’s try something else kind of an attitude. But I don’t think I have to be like my characters but for me, it’s important that I do something new and challenging with each role.

Many liked your chemistry with Sharib Hashmi. How did you guys go about creating that?

We had a fantastic script that Piyush and Gautam wrote that was so complete and tender and beautiful and nuanced that half of the work was done there itself. Then of course comes casting and working with a good actor like Sharib, who always bring so much of himself to the part he is doing. And I am so happy that this is one of his meatier parts as a leading man. Sometimes, it takes a while for a good actor to get their dues. I am very happy that he got the part and he nailed it. And I am happy when they could have gone with popular choices, they went with him. And the credits go to the producers. And I am happy that people loved our chemistry.

What is it like to revisit Rani Bharti in Maharani over the years? What does that character mean to you?

I keep doing Rani Bharti every year that it feels like that’s the only character I am doing. I think we’ll have 21 seasons of it and at the end, I’ll be coming with a bent back and walking sticks and I will not rest till Rani Bharti becomes a Prime Minister or something (laughs). But it has been the most fulfilling character that I have played. It has given me so much in terms of love. I think it really made people re-look at me as a different kind of an actor. I love being Rani Bharti and she has really changed my life.

What do you feel about the poor reviews by critics on Double XL? Do you feel body-shaming is so normalized in the society that the importance of a film like that gets diluted?

Perhaps you are right. Critics are also human beings and they also come with their own biases. But everybody is entitled to their opinion and they should have it and we have to respect it. But having said that, I really stand by that film. It’s a really important film and the value that the film talks about will stand the test of time. Double XL happened because Sonakshi is a dear friend of mine. She is like a sister. I don’t think the film would have happened if either of us had said no. And with her, there is so much love and trust and friendship that I think she is like Saqib. She can get away with anything, she can scold me. We have that bond where it’s an actual friendship and we watch out for each other and not afraid to point out certain truths to each other which only friends and family do. I am very grateful for that.

Was Double XL a cathartic experience for you and Sonakshi Sinha since you both were body-shamed in your respective careers?

I think so. And I really feel like doing that film has empowered me even further. I am sure the same goes for her too. I think as people and media professionals, it’s a collective responsibility. I wish I had this courage and clarity when I started my career. People were really being obnoxious and I think obnoxious things need to be called out. Because here is a 20 something person trying to make a career in a new city which is not your home town and this is how the world is treating you. It’s not nice.

D-Day completed 10 years in 2023. You worked with both Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor in that film? What can you recall about things that you learnt from these two legends?

It’s so special and I feel so blessed that I had the chance to work with such legends of the country and it was certainly a turning point in our career, including Nikkhil Advani. So it’s a very emotional film for all of us. And to watch two legends work and be at play with such distinct styles of working is so beautiful. It makes me realise one thing that to be authentic to who you are. Irrfan Saab was supremely authentic as an actor and what he has managed to do in his career both internationally as well as for Indian cinema has been exemplary. Similarly, for Rishi sahab, such a different kind of a performer and with a different career trajectory. And yet, I remember being so stunned because we were dubbing some lines in the studio and I was waiting for the Sir to finish and I had gotten there earlier. And I was just watching him painstakingly to go over each and dialogue of his till he gets the right enunciation, pronunciation, emotion everything.

I was like, look at this man, he has been working for 30 odd years and he is still so passionate about what he does. And I wished, I could keep this kind of passion going even after working 30 years in the industry. So I’ve learnt a lot from them and I am so grateful for D-Day.