Huma Qureshi On Body-Shaming Remarks: ‘Felt Something Was Wrong With Me’

Huma Qureshi believes in taking body-shaming remarks with a pinch of salt and moving on. The Bollywood actress, who made a gutsy debut in Gangs of Wasseypur, has essayed several bold characters on the big screen. With a decade-long experience in the showbiz world, carving a niche for herself did not come easy. Manoeuvring through body shaming comments and dodging biased criticism, Huma continues to stand firm braving it all.

During a recent interaction, the Jolly LLB 2 fame candidly spoke about being subjected to slander and personal attacks owing to her body weight. She cannot fathom why people try to pull others down maliciously just merely because a film isn’t to their liking.

“If you don’t like a film, no problem. It’s your choice. But why do people get into personal attacks," she told Pinkvilla. According to Huma Qureshi, body shaming happens a lot and she isn’t the only one who has fallen prey to it. But the actress advises, “There’s no need to slander somebody and there’s no need to personally attack someone." When it comes to dodging hate on social media, Huma explains how listening to feedback and comments online is the only way for an actor to gauge their film’s response.

For the Gangs of Wasseypur diva, these online reactions are often negative. At one point, online feedback became so tough for her to tolerate that it ended up distorting her sense of self. “I thought there was something terribly wrong with me," said Huma. The actress also honestly admitted reading negative remarks online still continues to affect her. She often dislikes knowing what others are talking about and thinking about her.

Despite it all, Huma confesses understanding the fact that certain reviewers have the human tendency of coming up with personal biases. “So you just take it with a pinch of salt and move on, because ultimately what matters is how you do a project and audiences’ love," she explained.

Huma Qureshi was last seen essaying the titular character in the ZEE5 biopic Tarla. Helmed by Piyush Gupta, the movie explores the journey of Indian chef and cookbook author Tarla Dalal. Set in the early liberalization era, the biopic unveils how the prolific chef empowered women through her art of cooking. Huma next has Pooja Meri Jaan in her kitty.