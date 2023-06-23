Huma Qureshi Opens Up On Playing Tarla Dalal In Her Next; Calls It ‘A Thrilling Journey’

Tarla marks a significant milestone in Huma Qureshi’s career as it serves as her first biopic, portraying the life of the remarkable culinary queen Tarla Dalal. Playing the titular role, Huma brings her own nuances to the character, immersing herself in the story of an ambitious woman and delivering a heartfelt performance that showcases her range as a performer to reckon with.

Talking about playing a real-life character for the first time, the actress says, “Embarking on my first biopic was a thrilling journey that holds a special place in my career. Just like the powerful performances in films like ‘The Dirty Picture’ and ‘Mary Kom’ left a lasting impact on me, I was invested in immersing myself in the life of this extraordinary individual, exploring her triumphs and tribulations, and bringing forth a portrayal that will resonate deeply with the audience. Tarla is feisty but in a restrained sort of way. Her arc is very different from the other female protagonists we have seen in biopics. She makes her way into people’s hearts.”

She further added, “As an actor, I am driven by the desire to unravel the complexities of human experiences and breathe life into characters that inspire, challenge, and ignite conversations. How a regular homemaker became an extraordinary entrepreneur is what Tarla is about."

Huma Qureshi is keen on taking cinephiles on a journey down the life and times of Tarla Dalal - a simple woman who ended up becoming a household name and also was awarded the Padma Shri. Helmed by Piyush Gupta, the film is backed by Ronnie Screwvala, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and Nitesh Tiwari and also stars Sharib Hashmi and Veenah Nair in pivotal roles. The film is all set to stream on Zee5 from 7th July.

Huma was last seen in Monica, O My Darling with Rajkummar Rao and Radhika Apte.