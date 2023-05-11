CHANGE LANGUAGE
Huma Qureshi Trolled For Her Plunging Neckline Dress, Trolls Ask 'When Did She Start Exposing'

Curated By: Aditi Giri

News18.com

Last Updated: May 11, 2023, 13:09 IST

Mumbai, India

Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi hug each other at the red carpet. Photo: Viral Bhayani

Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi worked together in a comedy film Double XL back in 2022.

Sonakshi Sinha recently reunited with her Double XL co-star Huma Qureshi at the screening of her debut web series Dahaad. While the stars donned their brightest smiles on the red carpet and carried themselves with grace and elegance, netizens brutally trolled the duo for their dressing sense.

A video of the duo from the red carpet has gone viral now. While Sonakshi donned an all-grey pantsuit, Huma on the other hand wore a printed body-hugging attire with a plunging neckline. Netizens trolled their dressing sense. One of them wrote, ‘Ye kya pehna hi yaar 😂’. Other comments read, ‘#Sonakshi looking pretty but #Huma not’, ‘Such ugly dress 😭😹😭😹😭😹’. ‘Since when Huma started exposing so much ?’, read another one.

Back in 2022, Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha worked together in a comedy film Double XL. The film revolved around two plus-size women being constantly body-shamed, who end up proving that dreams matter and challenge the societal norms for beauty.

    Earlier in an interview with Mid-Day, Huma shared talked about the unrealistic beauty standards society has. Huma stated the problem is very deeply ingrained in us. “We look at women’s bodies and use dismissive words. Body shaming erodes somebody’s confidence. When we make a film about it and use our position as actors to create awareness, we start a healthy conversation.”

    Meanwhile coming back to Sonakshi Sinha’s Dahaad, the actress is essaying the role of a cop. Earlier in an interview with News18, Sonakshi shared how her career has come full circle even though her portrayal of ACP Anjali is poles apart from Chulbul. “Why should boys have all the fun? We are representing more real and stronger women onscreen today. There are so many stories waiting to be told. Dahaad is just one such story that came to me. I think I got really lucky with this one. As an actor, very rarely do you come by these roles that hit you so bad in your face that just makes you want to do it. As a cop, this is very different from Chulbul Panday."

