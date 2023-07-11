Huma Qureshi Walks Out of Item Song Shoot For 'Big Film', Says 'Lyrics Were A...'

Huma Qureshi is currently winning hearts from her performance in the film Tarla. She was seen in the role of celebrity chef Tarla Dalal. Well, recently in an interview, the actress opened up about many things including how she walked out of an item song shoot because the lyrics were ‘cringeworthy’.

Speaking about the same, Huma said that she went couple of days for rehearsal but then she felt she cannot do it. “Sometimes I get offered item songs, and there was one particular time, a big producer, a big film, and they offered me this song. I said, you know what, why not? Everyone does it, and I did go for a couple of days of rehearsal as well, and my costume was made. But then I was like, no, these lyrics are so cringe. How can I?", Huma said.

The Item Number that @humasqureshi walked out from and why she shut down someone who used the word ‘Vamp"- Dont miss our podcast #InsideOut for a fascinating conversation about identity, representation, sexuality and the movies ! Watch here https://t.co/qFwioiidQj pic.twitter.com/yRxbXGbOc1— barkha dutt (@BDUTT) July 10, 2023

Recently, Huma was in the news after she was called a vamp in Monica O My Darling. Recalling the incident when she got offended by being called a vamp, the actress “I love the fact that I can own my sexuality and I can use it. The whole thing about doing the film called Monica O My Darling was exactly this. I remember correcting a journalist who said, ‘Oh, but Monica is a vamp.’ I said, ‘No, one second. All these actors sitting over here, everyone’s playing a great character. You have not used a term for any other guy but for her because she is using her body.”

Monica O My Darling was directed by Vasan Bala and also starred Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, and Sikandar Kher among others.

Talking about Tarla, the film is based on late chef-cookbook author Tarla Dalal, who rose the ranks from being a housewife to becoming a household name with those amazing vegetarian recipes that I am sure we all make in our houses. But this isn’t a biopic nor a food film. Tarla is a coming of age story of a woman who yearns to do something in life, as she keeps saying, ‘Kuch toh karna hai, par yeh kuch kya hai, abhi maloom nahi’.

The story traces the journey of Tarla (Huma Qureshi), who gets married at a young age to Nalin Dalal (Sharib Hashmi) and has three children. She remains a successful homemaker, but she has to let go of a lot as possibilities start knocking on her door one after another. The difficulty starts there, and the main plot of the narrative is how she overcomes all obstacles. What we observe is Tarla’s path from the point where her husband encourages her to begin home cooking lessons to the point where she ultimately has her own culinary show on TV after much difficulty and struggles.