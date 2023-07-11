CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :OMG 2 TeaserJawan PrevueOppenheimerBarun SobtiKartik Aaryan
  • 2023 WINS + LEADtmcbjpleftincotftie
    ZILA PARISHAD
    (/)
    		000000
CLICK HERE FOR DETAILED RESULTS
Home » Movies » Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania Turns 9: Sidharth Shukla's Fans Remember ‘Angad’
3-MIN READ

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania Turns 9: Sidharth Shukla's Fans Remember ‘Angad’

Published By: Chirag Sehgal

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 19:21 IST

Mumbai, India

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania also starred Varun and Alia.

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania also starred Varun and Alia.

As Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania completes nine years, fans of Sidharth Shukla are celebrating the day by trending ‘9 YRS OF SID AS ANGAD.’

Bigg Boss 13 winner, late actor Sidharth Shukla’s death came as a shock to many. The actor died after suffering a heart attack in September 2021. Even before his foray into reality TV, Sidharth had already garnered attention through his various television appearances. However, it was his memorable performance as Angad in the film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, alongside Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt that truly made an impact on his fans. Today, as the film, directed by Shashank Khaitan, completes nine years, admirers of Sidharth are celebrating the occasion by trending “9 years of Sidharth as Angad” and fondly remembering his remarkable portrayal in the movie.

In the film, Sidharth played the character of an NRI who is set to marry Kavya, played by Alia Bhatt. The film revolves around the romantic journey of Humpty (Varun Dhawan) and Kavya, while Angad serves as a key element in their love story.

Meanwhile, fans are expressing their admiration for Sidharth Shukla in various ways, with some creating fan edits dedicated to him and others writing heartfelt messages.

RELATED NEWS

In addition to his work in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Sidharth Shukla is recognised for his impactful performances in various television shows and web series. He gained immense popularity for his portrayal of Shivraj Shekhar in Balika Vadhu. The actor also left a lasting impression with his character Agastya Rao in the web series Broken But Beautiful 3. Another notable role was Parth Bhanushali in Dil Se Dil Tak, opposite Rashami Desai.

In 2021, a year after he won the Bigg Boss 13 trophy, Sidharth Shukla tragically passed away due to cardiac arrest. The news of his untimely demise shocked everyone, Shehnaaz Gill, his co-contestant in BB and close friend, was deeply affected by the loss.

For those not aware, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania was inspired by the classic Bollywood film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. The Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer not only captured the essence of DDLJ but also includes a scene where the lead characters, Humpty and Kavya, visit the iconic train station in Punjab, from where Raj and Simran start their beautiful journey.

About the Author
Chirag Sehgal
Chirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop group BTS. Apart from digging deep into the world of television and Bollyw...Read More
Tags:
  1. news18-discover
  2. sidharth shukla
  3. humpty sharma ki dulhania
  4. Varun Dhawan
  5. Alia Bhatt
  6. Bigg Boss 13
first published:July 11, 2023, 19:21 IST
last updated:July 11, 2023, 19:21 IST