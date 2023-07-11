Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania Turns 9: Sidharth Shukla's Fans Remember ‘Angad’

Bigg Boss 13 winner, late actor Sidharth Shukla’s death came as a shock to many. The actor died after suffering a heart attack in September 2021. Even before his foray into reality TV, Sidharth had already garnered attention through his various television appearances. However, it was his memorable performance as Angad in the film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, alongside Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt that truly made an impact on his fans. Today, as the film, directed by Shashank Khaitan, completes nine years, admirers of Sidharth are celebrating the occasion by trending “9 years of Sidharth as Angad” and fondly remembering his remarkable portrayal in the movie.

In the film, Sidharth played the character of an NRI who is set to marry Kavya, played by Alia Bhatt. The film revolves around the romantic journey of Humpty (Varun Dhawan) and Kavya, while Angad serves as a key element in their love story.

Meanwhile, fans are expressing their admiration for Sidharth Shukla in various ways, with some creating fan edits dedicated to him and others writing heartfelt messages.

Varun : Sidharth is the most gentle person I have ever worked with . He is gentle, caring & protective person. When I & Alia would go he would actually catch us like that . He is most protective & chivalrous person

In addition to his work in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Sidharth Shukla is recognised for his impactful performances in various television shows and web series. He gained immense popularity for his portrayal of Shivraj Shekhar in Balika Vadhu. The actor also left a lasting impression with his character Agastya Rao in the web series Broken But Beautiful 3. Another notable role was Parth Bhanushali in Dil Se Dil Tak, opposite Rashami Desai.

In 2021, a year after he won the Bigg Boss 13 trophy, Sidharth Shukla tragically passed away due to cardiac arrest. The news of his untimely demise shocked everyone, Shehnaaz Gill, his co-contestant in BB and close friend, was deeply affected by the loss.

For those not aware, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania was inspired by the classic Bollywood film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. The Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer not only captured the essence of DDLJ but also includes a scene where the lead characters, Humpty and Kavya, visit the iconic train station in Punjab, from where Raj and Simran start their beautiful journey.