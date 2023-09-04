'I Am A Sindhi And My Real Name Is...': Tamil Actor Kannan In Latest Interview

Kannan embarked on his acting journey as the lead actor in the 1982 film Kadhal Oviyam, directed by Bharathiraja. Interestingly, this debut marked both the commencement and conclusion of his acting career. In the film, he portrayed the role of an invisible man alongside actress Radha.

What not many people know is that the actor’s entry into the world of cinema was quite serendipitous. While enjoying a cup of tea at a local tea shop, Kannan caught the attention of director Bharathiraja, who, impressed by his demeanour, offered him the role. It’s worth noting that not everyone gets the opportunity to make their debut opposite a dream girl like Radha.

Despite delivering an excellent performance, Kannan didn’t find acceptance as a leading hero. Many people held him responsible for the film’s failure. Following this movie, actor Kannan disappeared from the film industry. After several years of absence, he made a comeback with an interview on a popular channel, where he disclosed, “I am a Sindhi, and my real name is Sunil Kripalani."

He further explained, “In 1947, my family arrived in India from Pakistan as refugees. While I was actively pursuing opportunities in Bengali cinema, I unexpectedly landed a role in a Tamil film titled Kadhal Oviyam. However, my part in the film was rather inconspicuous, which hindered me from gaining significant popularity among the audience. The failure of this film deeply affected me, and as a result, I decided to step away from the film industry, as I didn’t achieve the success I had hoped for. I’ve since moved to the United States and currently reside there."

In his interview, Kannan acknowledged that his performance in the film had surprised and even frightened the audience, which he believes was the main cause behind the failure of “Kadhal Oviyam." After a 41-year hiatus from the industry, Kannan has expressed his willingness to act again if given the opportunity. Over time, the actor’s appearance has undergone a drastic transformation, making him barely recognizable.

Radha played the lead role alongside Kannan in the film. Kannan revealed in his interview that he initially hesitated to work alongside the leading actress. After a few days, he finally broke the ice, and their on-screen chemistry was applauded by many.