‘I Am Bankrupt As Usual:’ Vivek Agnihotri On Spending All The Money On His Next Film

Director Vivek Agnihotri recently revealed in an interview that he is bankrupt. According to him, he spent all his money on making his next movie, The Vaccine War. He stated, “Whatever money I earned, I put into my next film, The Vaccine War; and I am bankrupt as usual. Pallavi and I were discussing that we are broke again. So for the next film, the struggle begins again.” He also said that he was not one of the major money makers through the success of the Kashmir Files. “In my mind, Kashmir Files is a commercial success for you, maybe for Zee, for people who made money. I am one of the beneficiaries, not the major beneficiary,” added Vivek Agnihotri.

In the same interview, Vivek Agnihotri was asked about the violence that was portrayed in his film The Kashmir Files. He replied that he did not glorify it, he just portrayed the scene as it happened in reality. Vivek Agnihotri said, “I have not created that violence. I have not glorified that violence. I have shown the violence like it took place.” He stated further, “Glorifying violence for the sake of violence is wrong. But showing violence and how it took place to kill humanity is perfectly alright.”

Vivek Agnihotri’s upcoming film The Vaccine War revolves around Indian scientists, who have created the most effective and fastest vaccine for Covid-19. The film is also going to explore the debates surrounding vaccination in America. The cast of the film includes Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, Pallavi Joshi and Anupam Kher in important roles.

Vivek Agnihotri’s 7-episode docuseries The Kashmir Files: Unreported is releasing today, August 11. It will be streaming on ZEE5.