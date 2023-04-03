'I Am Not A Blue Film Star': Actress Tanisha Kuppanda On If She'd Act In Adult Movie

Actress Tanisha Kuppanda, who was popular as a villain in the serial Mangala Gowri Maduve, is currently making headlines for her upcoming movie Pentagon. The makers have recently released a song from the film featuring Tanisha and it has been garnering the attention of audiences on social media. Tanisha is seen in her bold avatar in the song. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on April 7.

Tanisha Kuppanda, who is also currently busy with movie promotions, was recently asked a controversial question. During a recent interview, a YouTuber said that Tanisha Kuppanda acted boldly in the movie. The YouTuber asked if she would act in an adult film. Hearing the question, Tanisha got angry and said that just because she acted boldly in the movie, there is no point in asking such a question.

“I am not a blue film star. Why did you ask this question?" Tanisha further said. She also said that you should have common sense before asking questions. “Who is doing nude movies in the Kannada film industry? Why are you asking such a rude question?" she remarked. She got up from the interview and later commented that the alleged YouTuber does not know how to show respect to someone.

On the work front, Tanisha Kuppanda has acted in many serials in the Kannada showbiz industry. She made her film debut with Parijatha in 2012. The Kannada-language romantic comedy film was directed by Prabhu Srinivas and featured Diganth, Aindrita Ray and Sharan in pivotal roles.

Talking about her upcoming film Pentagon, Tanisha will be seen in an interesting role in the movie. Pentagon is an anthology of five stories which is directed by Raghu Shivamogga, Akash Srivatsa, Chandra Mohan, Guru Deshpande and Kiran Kumar. The music for the movie is composed by Manikanth Kadri while the cinematography and editing are done by Kiran Hampapur and Venkatesh UDV respectively. The movie is produced by Guru Deshpande under the banner of G Cinemas. The film features an ensemble cast including Pruthvi Ambaar, Kishore, Apoorva, Anusha Rai, Roopesh Ranjanna, Ashwini Gowda, Vaibhab Nagaraj, Sharnya Shetty, Prakash Belawadi and Ravishankar P in pivotal roles.

