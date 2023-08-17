‘I Am Very Fortunate’: Raghu Dixit On His Acting Debut With The Film Baang

Kannada film Baang, written and directed by Sree Ganesh Parashuram, will release at the cinema halls tomorrow, August 18. The film faced a lot of production problems during its two-year delay. Music composer Raghu Dixit will make his debut in acting with this film. He recently shared his experience of acting for the first time in an interview with a portal.

Raghu said that he agreed to act in the film after listening to the storyline, penned by director Sree Ganesh Parashuram. “I never aspired to be an actor. I am blessed that things just happened and here I am playing a gangster in my very first movie! This is a dream run. I am very fortunate,” he said.

Raghu said that his friend and fellow composer Ritvik Muralidhar called one day and arrived at his residence with Shree Ganesh Parashuram. Raghu remembered that they wanted to discuss a project with him. Ritvik felt that they would want him to sing a song for their film, but instead, they wanted him to act in their film. Raghu refused and said that he had no clue about acting. He gave in after a couple of months of their persistence when they kept coming back to him. Raghu took a stroll back memory lane and recalled the makers promising him to help with the acting. He started enjoying the experience after getting into the costume and arriving on the set. “I could have done this much earlier, I wonder,” Raghu said.

According to Raghu, he enjoyed acting in the film but was nervous while dubbing for his character. He also said he realised why actors focus so much to look presentable on screen. Raghu said he faced difficulty while acting because he had to smoke cigars in some scenes. He has never smoked in his life, so he felt like fainting on the sets after doing it. Someone from the film crew helped him during that time. Another difficult task was that he had to perform a fight sequence in Baang in the rain; and that too, while wearing a heavy leather jacket. All these things were excruciatingly difficult for Raghu.