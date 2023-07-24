‘I Cannot Agree With Their Narrow Mentality’: Director Vinayan Slams FEFSI’s New Rules

The Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) recently imposed several restrictions on the Tamil film industry. The rules state that Tamil films should only cast Tamil actors; and unless it is necessary, they should not shoot outside Tamil Nadu. These rulings have come under severe criticism from many quarters of the film industry, as well as patrons of cinema. The latest critic of this move is Malayalam filmmaker Vinayan, who has also worked in a few Tamil films. Malayali actors have always been an integral part of the star cast of the Tamil film industry. Miffed by the decision laid down by FEFSI, Vinayan made a Facebook post and said that Kerala can also counter these restrictions laid out on Tamil cinema. He said that if the state of Kerala decides to not release Tamil movies in the state, the Tamil film industry will lose close to Rs 150 crore in just a year.

“While we see India as a single nation, Tamil Nadu film associations are headed in the direction of a highly localised decision in a place where it is believed that all Indians are brothers and sisters. This news has been out for a while but we have not seen the Tamil Nadu government opposing the decision,” Vinayan wrote. He said that the “separatist” move should not be allowed to grow and that no one can curb Indian artists to work in any state and any language. “My opinion is that the producers, theatre owners and distributors of Malayalam cinema should be ready as soon as possible to give a strong reply,” he said.

Vinayan also said that although he has worked in Tamil films and loves Tamil Nadu, so he “cannot agree with their narrow mentality”. He has directed Tamil films like Naalai Namadhe, En Mana Vaanil and Kasi.